The Red Wings placed Ericsson (upper body) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Ericsson's move to IR is retroactive, so if he's healthy, he'll be eligible to return to the lineup Sunday against the Kings. However, there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status, as he's only produced 22 points in 132 appearances over the past two seasons.

