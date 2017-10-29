Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Key distributor in win
Ericsson registered a primary assist en route to a 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers on Saturday.
The Wings appreciate the Swede's industrious style of play from the back end, but his offensive exploits are few and far between. In fact, this was just his third point in 12 games. It's safe to pass over Ericsson in all but the deepest league formats.
