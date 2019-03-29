Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Leaves game versus Sabres
Ericsson (lower body) left in the first period of Thursday's game against Buffalo and will not return.
Ericsson played 4:38 of the opening period before having his night cut short due to a lower-body injury. Expect the Red Wings to update his situation following the game.
