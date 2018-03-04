Ericsson (illness) is expected to return Sunday against the Wild.

After missing Friday's game against the Jets, Ericsson lined up in Sunday's practice with Trevor Daley on the top defensive pair. However, the 34-year-old skater has three goals and 11 points through 63 games this season, so it's unlikely many fantasy owners will hurry him back into their lineups.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories