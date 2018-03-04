Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Looks to return Sunday
Ericsson (illness) is expected to return Sunday against the Wild.
After missing Friday's game against the Jets, Ericsson lined up in Sunday's practice with Trevor Daley on the top defensive pair. However, the 34-year-old skater has three goals and 11 points through 63 games this season, so it's unlikely many fantasy owners will hurry him back into their lineups.
