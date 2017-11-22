Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Marked as game-time decision Wednesday
Ericsson will be a game-time decision for Wednesday night's game against the Oilers due to an undisclosed injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Ericsson apparently tweaked something while picking up his child recently. The hardworking father has mostly been earning his keep as a stay-at-home defenseman for Detroit, so his absence is unlikely to affect most fantasy owners. If he doesn't go Wednesday, Xavier Oullett will likely draw into the lineup.
