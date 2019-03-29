Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: No-go Friday
Ericsson (lower body) won't suit up against the Devils on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This explains why the Red Wings promoted Jake Chelios from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday. Ericsson's absence likely won't be felt in most fantasy leagues since he's more of a shutdown defender.
