Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: No longer on IR
Ericsson is no longer on injured reserve per the NHL's media site.
The Swede has missed 18 total games this season including 11 consecutive contests while dealing with an undisclosed issue. Seemingly healthy once again, Ericsson has already been ruled out Monday with the team calling the 34-year-old a healthy scratch ahead of the game against Columbus.
