Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Not playing Tuesday
Ericsson won't play Tuesday against the Blackhawks due to an upper-body injury, and is likely out for Wednesday as well.
The Swedish defenseman hasn't been officially ruled out for Wednesday's game with the Bruins, but the odds are not in his favor. That being said, Ericsson has never had more than 15 points in a season, so fantasy owners likely aren't too worried.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Strong campaign in own zone•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Sets up goal in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Picks up apple•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Looks to return Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Out with sickness•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Tacks on rare helper•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...