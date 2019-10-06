Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Out again Sunday
Ericsson (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's contest against Dallas, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Ericsson will be unavailable for the second straight game to start the season after missing 30 games during the 2018-19 campaign. Detroit will have a day off before Tuesday's game against the Ducks.
