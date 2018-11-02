Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Out Saturday
Ericsson (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Edmonton.
Ericsson is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, so his absence could be limited to a single contest. Luckily for the Red Wings, Danny DeKeyser (hand) appears poised to return to action against the Oilers, so he'll almost certainly take Ericsson's spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Scores from blue line in Sunday's victory•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Back to action•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Expected back in action Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Expected to miss two more games•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Ruled out next two games•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Heads to IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.