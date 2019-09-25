Ericsson has been ruled out for the balance of the preseason due to a soft tissue issue, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This has been explicitly described as a setback for Ericsson, which hints that it could be related to the lower-body injury that abruptly put an end to the veteran's 2018-19 campaign. At any rate, the big defenseman has registered single-digit point totals in two of the past three seasons and will be disregarded completely in almost every fantasy hockey league.