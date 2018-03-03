Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Out with sickness
Ericsson (illness) won't play Friday against the Jets, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
The Red Wings will be rolling seven defensemen anyway, with Luke Witkowski also entering the lineup Friday. Fantasy owners won't be too dismayed, though, since Ericsson has compiled only three goals, 11 points and 107 hits, while averaging 19:28 of ice time through 63 games.
