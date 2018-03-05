Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Picks up apple
Ericsson recorded a primary assist on Detroit's lone goal in Sunday's 4-1 road loss to the Wild.
The stay-at-home defenseman missed Friday's game against the Jets due to the illness, but Ericsson looked fine Sunday. However, we'd be surprised if he's on any fantasy rosters as the owner of 12 points (three goals, nine assists) through 64 games this season.
