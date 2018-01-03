Ericsson has failed to register a point in five consecutive games.

Ericsson pointless streak is on top of a 31-game goal drought that extends back to Oct. 18 against Toronto when he recorded his lone tally of the season. While the blueliner is by no means a prolific scorer -- his career high is 15 points, a mark he's reached three times -- you'd expect a little more production out of a top-pairing defenseman who is averaging 19:38 of ice time.