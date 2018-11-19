Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Potentially ready Wednesday
Ericsson (undisclosed) hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Bruins, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Ericsson has already missed 14 games this season due to various ailments, but seems to be trending in the right directions. Even once given the green light to return, there is no guarantee the blueliner will slot back into the lineup -- though Nick Jensen would seem the most likely candidate to be relegated to the press box. In order to rejoin the lineup, Ericsson will need to be officially taken off injured reserve.
