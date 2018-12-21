Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Pots rare goal
Ericsson registered his third goal of the season Thursday, helping his team to a 4-1 road win over the Hurricanes.
Ericsson barely had his skates in front of the blue line before lifting the puck from long range for the impressive tally. Detroit isn't known for getting much offensive production from its blueliners, but Ericsson and Niklas Kronwall each found the back of the net to stun the home team.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Projected to play•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Status uncertain versus Sens•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: No longer on IR•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Won't play Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Eyeing return this weekend•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...