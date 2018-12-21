Ericsson registered his third goal of the season Thursday, helping his team to a 4-1 road win over the Hurricanes.

Ericsson barely had his skates in front of the blue line before lifting the puck from long range for the impressive tally. Detroit isn't known for getting much offensive production from its blueliners, but Ericsson and Niklas Kronwall each found the back of the net to stun the home team.