Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Practices Monday
Ericsson (undisclosed) appeared at practice Monday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Ericsson has yet to make his season debut as he continues dealing with an unknown injury. His presence at practice means he should be getting close, but it's unclear if he'll be ready for Tuesday's game in Vancouver.
