Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Projected to play
Ericsson (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Friday's game against Ottawa.
Ericsson is likely dealing with a nagging undisclosed issue, but it's clearly not serious enough to hold him out of Friday's contest. The 34-year-old blueliner is expected to skate on Detroit's bottom pairing against the Senators.
