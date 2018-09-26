Per coach Jeff Blashill, Ericsson (upper body) is now considered questionable for the Oct. 4 season opener against Columbus, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This news is a little puzzling, as Blashill just told reporters he expected Ericsson to be ready for the season opener Tuesday. Either way, Ericsson isn't even worth consideration in the deepest of fantasy leagues, so there's no reason for owners to keep tabs on his status.