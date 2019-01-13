Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Registers rare multi-point game
Ericsson recorded a pair of assists and a plus-3 rating in the 5-2 victory against Minnesota on Saturday.
Surprisingly enough, Ericsson has finally recorded his first two assists of the year in his 29th contest. Then again, the lifelong Red Wing has never been much of an offensive threat, scoring just 125 points in 639 career games.
