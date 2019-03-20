Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Return in sight
While Ericsson (lower body) is questionable to face the Golden Knights on Saturday, he's more likely to suit up in San Jose versus the Sharks on Monday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Ericsson has missed the past three games, but it's apparent that the 35-year-old defenseman is being evaluated on a consistent basis as he draws closer to a return.
