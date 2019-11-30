Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Red Wings reassigned Ericsson to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Ericsson will likely continue to bounce between levels throughout the campaign as one of Detroit's go-to injury-replacement options, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.
