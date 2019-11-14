Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Returns to big club
The Red Wings recalled Ericsson from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Ericsson missed the first chunk of the season due to an upper-body injury, and he was immediately sent to minors once healthy. The Red Wings have piled up injuries on the blue line, however, so the 35-year-old will get another shot with the big club. His rearrival in Detroit shouldn't concern fantasy owners, as Ericsson posted five points and a minus-10 rating over 52 games last year.
