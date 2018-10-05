Ericsson (upper body) will not be in action for the Red Wings two-game California road trip, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Ericsson's was originally placed on retroactive injured reserve in order to allow the team to activate him as soon as healthy, but at this point it seems like that was an unnecessary step as the blueliner will miss at least the first week of the season anyway. The Red Wings return to Little Caesars Arena Thursday to play the Leafs, which will be the Swede's next chance to slot into the lineup. Youngster Dennis Cholowski, Libor Sulak and Filip Hronek figure to continue getting looks with Ericsson, Niklas Kronwall (undisclosed) and Mike Green (illness) sidelined.