Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Ruled out with undisclosed injury
Ericsson sustained an undisclosed injury versus Winnipeg on Thursday that will see him miss Saturday's clash with Montreal, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
With the Red Wings heading into a back-to-back, it seems likely that Ericsson will also be unavailable against the Kings on Sunday. The blueliner's absence will open the door for Dylan McIlrath or the recently recalled Madison Bowey to slot into the lineup.
