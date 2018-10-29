Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Scores from blue line in Sunday's victory
Ericsson lit the lamp for the first time this season, factoring into a 4-2 home win over the Stars.
Ericsson took control of the puck right at the blue line, did a little stutter step, and then uncorked a wrist shot that sailed through traffic and went behind Stars netminder Ben Bishop. This was a clutch go-ahead goal from Ericsson, who is generally not counted on for offensive production. In fact, the Swede only has 25 goals and 96 assists through 613 career games with the Red Wings.
