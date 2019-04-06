Ericsson (lower body) is shaping up to be scratched from Saturday's season finale against the Sabres, per Dave Hogg of NHL.com.

The big own-zone patroller only managed five points through 52 games in the 2018-19 campaign. Ericsson is pretty good at breaking up plays and throwing around hits when necessary, but that only goes so far in fantasy. He can be ignored in all fantasy drafts ahead of the 2019-20 season.