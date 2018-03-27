Ericsson delivered a secondary assist in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Canadiens.

The Red Wings are set to pay Ericsson $4.25 million annually through the 2019-20 campaign, which seems like a head-scratcher for a guy who's never surpassed 15 points in a season, but it's worth noting that the Swede has compiled a career-high 72 blocked shots to make life easier for Detroit's goaltenders. There are hundreds of better fantasy blueliners, but the Wings seemingly like what they have in the veteran Ericsson.