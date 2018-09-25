Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Should be ready for season opener
Per coach Jeff Blashill, Ericsson (upper body) should be ready for the Red Wings' Oct. 4 season opener against Columbus, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Ericsson is currently dealing with an upper-body injury that may hold him out of the rest of Detroit's preseason contests, but it isn't something that's expected to linger into the regular season. Either way, the veteran blueliner lacks the offensive upside necessary to be a viable fantasy option, so there's no reason for owners to keep tabs on his availability.
