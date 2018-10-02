Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Spotted at practice
Ericsson (upper body) skated in practice Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Ericsson likely needs to show that he can take contact and log a full practice before getting cleared for Thursday's home opener versus the Blue Jackets. Either way, the Swede's fantasy prospects are minimal as a stay-at-home defenseman.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Could miss season opener•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Questionable for season opener•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Should be ready for season opener•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Strong campaign in own zone•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Sets up goal in loss•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...