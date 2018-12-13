Ericsson is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is considered questionable for Friday's matchup with Ottawa, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Ericsson has already spent two extended stints in the press box due to injuries this season, although this latest issue doesn't sound too serious. With Mike Green (ankle) also less than 100 percent, the Wings may be forced to utilize both Brian Lashoff and Luke Witkowski against the Senators.