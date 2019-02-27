Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Still contributing sparingly
Ericsson has gone 15 straight games without a point.
The big defender wasn't supposed to play Tuesday against the Canadiens, but Trevor Daley sustained an upper-body injury to change those plans. Ericsson is drawing the ire of Red Wings fans as a one-dimensional skater making $4.25 million through the 2019-20 campaign.
