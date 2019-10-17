Ericsson (upper body), who's still on injured reserve, isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Flames, NHL.com's Aaron Vickers reports.

Ericsson has yet to play this season due to an upper-body injury and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to make his debut. The 35-year-old vet will need to be activated off IR before joining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.