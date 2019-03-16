Ericsson (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Islanders.

Ericsson is still recovering from the lower-body injury he suffered during Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, and he remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return. Either way, there's no need for fantasy owners to track his availability, as he's only notched five points in 50 contests this campaign. Another update on the veteran blueliner's status should surface once he's given the green light to return to game action.