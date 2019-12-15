Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Suiting up Sunday
Ericsson (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Kings, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Ericsson missed Saturday's contest in Montreal with his mysterious injury but looks ready to go again after a one-game absence. He'll skate next to Filip Hronek on the second pair while he looks for his first NHL point of the season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Ruled out with undisclosed injury•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Summoned to big club•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Returns to big club•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Cut loose by Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Still on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.