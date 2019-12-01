Play

The Red Wings recalled Ericsson from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Ericsson will get another chance with the big club, as he's already appeared in seven NHL games this season, going pointless while averaging 17:19 of ice time. It's unclear if the Swede will draw into the lineup right away, but his first chance to suit up will be in Monday's game against the Islanders.

