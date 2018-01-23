Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Tacks on rare helper
Ericsson produced a primary assist in Monday's 3-0 road win over the Devils.
This snapped a 12-game point drought for the Swede, who is more of a stay-at-home defenseman. He's currently mirroring his output of one goal and eight assists from last season, but that's not nearly enough offensive production to appease fantasy owners.
