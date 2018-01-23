Ericsson produced a primary assist in Monday's 3-0 road win over the Devils.

This snapped a 12-game point drought for the Swede, who is more of a stay-at-home defenseman. He's currently mirroring his output of one goal and eight assists from last season, but that's not nearly enough offensive production to appease fantasy owners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories