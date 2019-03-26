Ericsson (lower body) returned with eight hits in 17:20 during Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

It's his second-highest hit count of the season, trailing only the nine had versus the Hurricanes on Dec. 20. Ericsson's season has been plagued by injuries, limiting him to 51 appearances. He has collected five points, 97 hits, and a minus-10 rating over the course of the year.