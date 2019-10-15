Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Unavailable against Canucks
Ericsson (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's road game against the Canucks, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.
Despite participating in Monday's practice, Ericsson's season debut will be put on hold for now. His next chance to gear up is Thursday's road matchup against the Flames.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Practices Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Heads to IR•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Out again Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Gets some skating in•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Out until regular season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.