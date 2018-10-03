Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Unfit to play Thursday
Ericsson (upper body) will not play Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
By sitting out the season opener, Ericsson will have four extra days to prepare for the next game. The physical rearguard has only produced 120 points (24 goals, 96 assists) over 610 career contests -- all with the Red Wings over 11 seasons.
