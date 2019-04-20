Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Unlikely to face buyout
Ericsson (lower body) isn't likely to be subjected to a buyout from the Red Wings, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.
The Red Wings named Steve Yzerman as their new general manager Friday -- he succeeds Ken Holland, who slides into a senior vice president role -- but despite Yzerman having gone the buyout route with select players in his previous tenure directing the Lightning franchise, Ericsson isn't likely to be bought out since there's only one year remaining on his contract. This probably isn't what Detroit fans want to hear, as Ericsson only stacked five points against a minus-10 rating through 52 games this season, but he is a solid shutdown veteran, and there's value in keeping him around to mentor the growing crop of young blueliners.
