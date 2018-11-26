Ericsson (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus the Blue Jackets on Monday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Despite reportedly being healthy, Ericsson remains on injured reserve per the NHL media site. At this point, it's hard to know when the blueliner will return to the lineup, but fantasy owners should get a heads up once he is activated off IR. Monday will mark the Swede's 11th consecutive absence and 18th missed game on the year.