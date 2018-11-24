Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Won't play Saturday
Ericsson (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Sabres.
Ericsson is closing in on a return to action, but he'll have to wait for Monday's matchup with Columbus for his next opportunity to do so. Either way, the veteran blueliner has only totaled 14 points in 87 appearances over the past two campaigns, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his availability.
