Oesterle heads into the holiday break mired in a 10-game point drought, and the defenseman is minus-8 over that span.

Despite his recent struggles, Oesterle is more experienced than Gustav Lindstrom, which makes him the preferred option to round out the third pair with Olli Maatta. However, with the Wings away from game ice until next Wednesday against the Penguins, this affords more recovery time for Robert Hagg (undisclosed), who could ultimately pose a threat to Oesterle's playing time.