Oesterle produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.
Over the last three games, Oesterle has picked up his first goal and first assist of the season. The 30-year-old has seen a regular run in the lineup with Gustav Lindstrom (undisclosed) unavailable. Oesterle has added 13 hits, 15 blocked shots, 12 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating through 12 appearances as a fill-in on the third pairing.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Scores first goal of season•
-
Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Remains solid depth option•
-
Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Finishes first year with Wings•
-
Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Clutches up in overtime•
-
Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Picks up helper Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Back in action•