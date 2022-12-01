Oesterle produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Over the last three games, Oesterle has picked up his first goal and first assist of the season. The 30-year-old has seen a regular run in the lineup with Gustav Lindstrom (undisclosed) unavailable. Oesterle has added 13 hits, 15 blocked shots, 12 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating through 12 appearances as a fill-in on the third pairing.