Oesterle scored a goal during a 6-3 loss to the host Sabres on Thursday.

With the Red Wings trailing 5-2 in the third period, Oesterle scored his first goal in 14 games, fueling another late rally that fell short. The Red Wings on Wednesday came back from a 4-0 road deficit to win for the first time in team history. The 30-year-old blueliner recorded his first point in 12 games, since drawing a helper during a loss to the Sabres on Nov. 30. Oesterle added two shots and two blocks Thursday.