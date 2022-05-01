Oesterle completed his first campaign with the Red Wings, adding two goals and six assists against a minus-7 rating through 45 games.
The Michigan native is a journeyman who's grown accustomed to serving in a depth role. Oesterle has another year on his Red Wings contract valued at $1.35 million.
