Oesterle (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Oesterle shouldn't be expected to play against Ottawa on Monday and Tuesday. The Red Wings activated Lucas Raymond (lower body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move Monday. Oesterle has five points, 40 shots on goal, 50 blocks and 29 hits in 38 contests this campaign.
