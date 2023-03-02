Oesterle (undisclosed) was removed from injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Oesterle was out of action for five games, though it's unclear if he was injured the whole time. The 30-year-old could have a path to more regular playing time with Filip Hronek dealt to the Canucks on Wednesday.
