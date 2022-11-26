Oesterle scored a goal in the Red Wings' 4-3 shootout win against Arizona on Friday.

Oesterle had no points in nine games in 2022-23 before Friday's contest. He's a depth defenseman who was regularly a healthy scratch early in the season. He has drawn into the lineup in nine of Detroit's last 10 games, but he's been primarily serving on the third pairing and hasn't been getting time on the power play. With that limited role in mind, not much is expected of him offensively.